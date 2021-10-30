Heidi Klum Delivers Undead Halloween Chills on Social Media After Canceling Annual Party for 2nd Year

Heidi Klum may be a supermodel and reality television star, but she may be best known for her elaborate Halloween costumes. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the America’s Got Talent judge had to cancel her annual Halloween party for the second year in a row, but that didn’t mean she wasn’t going to indulge in some over-the-top scares. Klum shared her zombie costume on social media, but not with a simple photo set.

No, Klum shared the short film Heidi Does Halloween II: Klum’s Day showing off her undead transformation with a spooky locale and production value. “HERE IT IS,” Klum wrote. “Normally I’d be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night … but this year things are still looking a little different. So instead, my family and I want to be the first to wish you a safe and spooky Halloween weekend.”

“My fingers are crossed for 2022,” Klum told USA TODAY. “I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home.”

“I love the transformation process,” Klum gushed. “Costumes, wigs, contact lenses, prosthetics and the makeup all play an important part when creating a look. … We all have different passions in life, and transforming into different things and characters is definitely mine.” She even got her kids — Leni, 17, Henry, 16, Johan, 14, and Lou, 12 — onboard to star in the video alongside her.

The video took two days to film and they rented the creepy castle in Hollywood. “We only had one try to shoot this scene and none of us knew exactly how much vomit would come out of the tube placed in my mouth,” Klum says. “Let’s just say it was a lot and the reaction of my kids was priceless. … By the way, the vomit was split pea soup which was stuck in everyone’s hair and clothes and stank up the whole car on our way back home from the set, and even after cleaning the car you could still smell it for few days.”

Klum is definitely ready for things to be safe enough for her massive annual party in the future, but she preferred to keep things small with an outside party for her kids and their closest friends. “We wanted to create a fun and spooky environment for them to be able to celebrate and be safe,” she explained. “I might just have to rummage through my old wigs and costumes in my attic and create something last minute. You know – living on the edge.”