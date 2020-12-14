Heidi Klum Posts Rare Family Snapshot Alongside Mom Erna and Daughter Leni in Germany

✖

America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum continues to celebrate her daughter Leni Klum's modeling debut for the January issue of Vogue Germany. Klum shared another photo with 16-year-old Leni, as well as a rare photo with her mother, Erna, taken during a video shoot in Berlin. As the daughter of one of the most famous models in the world, Leni was pursued for modeling jobs before, but Klum waited until her daughter turned 16 to allow her to accept any.

On Sunday, Klum shared the photo of three generations of Klum women. "In the Studio with my M [heart] M and [Leni] for [Vogue Germany]." Klum also shared a black and white photo from the Vogue shoot with Leni on Friday. Leni published some behind the scenes photos from the video they made for the magazine on her own Instagram page. Although Leni and Klum posed for photos in Los Angeles, they also flew to Berlin to film a video for Vogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

In the Vogue Germany interview, Leni said she always wanted to be a model and knew it was "only a matter of time" before she would follow in her mom's footsteps. "The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but no chance," Leni said. "Now I understand that it would have been too early."

Leni has also developed her own style, which she described as minimalist. She likes "streetwear," like "Dickies, Wrangler or no-brand basics," she said. Her closet has only t-shirts, pants, and jackets, and she often gives her sister clothes she no longer wears or sells them. "My younger siblings love high fashion with logos — Supreme, Off-White, A Bathing Ape. I am less interested in those brands," she said. Leni has three younger siblings - Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11 - whose father is Klum's ex Seal. Leni's father is Flavio Briatore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Klum showed off the Vogue Germany cover with Leni on Instagram Thursday. She included a long tribute to Leni in German. Klum is "proud" of Leni, not just because she has "chosen your own path." Klum added, "I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman. You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are my little mini-me. And I'm so happy for you, that you now know who YOU are."

"This Vogue [cover] is the best first step [in] the career you dream of," Klum later wrote at the end of her post, notes PEOPLE. "And even when it's a little hard for me to let you go off into the world, I will always do everything for you to be happy and fulfill your dreams. I am so proud to be your mama."