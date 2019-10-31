Heidi Klum Offers Best Look Yet at This Year’s Halloween Costume

It’s officially Halloween day, but before Heidi Klum gets to work transforming herself into something unrecognizable, she took to Instagram a final time to tease her Halloween costume. On Wednesday night, the Queen of Halloween took to the social media platform to give fans their best tease yet as artists from Prosthetic Renaissance Makeup-FX Studios fitted her for another piece of her costume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 30, 2019 at 12:36pm PDT

The short clip, in which two men can be seen carefully applying a prosthetic to Klum’s face, generated plenty of buzz, hyping up the excitement among fans for the big reveal to take place later tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ooooh!!! Can’t wait for this one! Gonna take a lot to top off Jessica,” one fan wrote, referring to Klum’s 2015 costume of Jessica Rabbit from Who Censored Roger Rabbit? and Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

“You always go full throttle never half ass that’s why your so unique,” another added.

“I’ve been waiting all year for this unveiling,” commented a third.

Although Klum’s previous teases had sparked speculation that she would be transforming into an alien on Halloween night, the subtle tease Wednesday sparked a new theory: the Night King. While fans threw out a number of guesses, including Harvey Dent from The Dark Knight, Medusa, and even the Hulk, it was the first of the White Walkers and master of the Wights that gained momentum.

“Are you becoming the Night King….well Night Queen?” one person asked.

“The Night King from GoT,” a second guessed.

“Night King,” another wrote, with a fourth simply guessing, “Game of Thrones.”

Ultimately, fans will have to wait to find out if Klum does in fact channel the villain from Game of Thrones until she steps out at her annual Halloween party held in New York City. A tradition since 2000, this year will mark its 20-year anniversary, and Klum teased when speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she plans to celebrate in a big way.

“I’m gonna do something very, very special,” she teased. “I’m trying to do something very special on that day, because it’s 20 years already. I can’t believe it! 20 years ago, I thought, ‘There is no real cool party in New York City and someone has to do this.’ And so I did.”