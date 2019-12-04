Heidi Klum Just Changed Her Name

Fans may have to start getting used to Heidi Klum going by a different name. As The Blast reported, Klum has officially changed her last name months after marrying Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz.

The publication reported that Klum is officially “Heidi Kaulitz” after a judge legally ordered the name change in L.A. County court on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The judge was able to issue the ruling without the model being present. On official court documents, the America’s Got Talent: The Champions judge cited “marriage” as the reason for the change.

As previously mentioned, this exciting update comes months after it was reported that Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot. Back in July, TMZ reported that the couple had actually wed in February, months after they became engaged in December. TMZ noted that the husband and wife duo were seen out and about on Feb. 22, which just so happens to have been the date that they exchanged vows. As the publication went on to explain, the date holds a lot of significance for the couple, as Klum has said that they originally met on Feb. 22, 2018.

While the couple kept their nuptials a secret, they did previously announce their engagement on Instagram. In December 2018, Klum announced on Instagram that she “said yes” to Kaulitz’s proposal. The model posted a photo of the couple in a sweet embrace with her ring on full display.

In July 2018, Klum discussed her relationship with Kaulitz during an interview with InStyle. In particular, she addressed the large age gap between herself and her partner. (Kaulitz is 17 years younger than Klum.)

“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” she said. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

She added that she isn’t going to focus what anyone has to say about her relationship, adding, “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Judging by this recent name change and everything else Klum (or Mrs. Kaulitz) has said about her relationship with the rocker, it seems like the married duo is totally in a good place.