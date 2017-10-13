Heidi Klum Shares Inspirational Post on Instagram Post-Breakup

Heidi Klum recently split from her boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, but the model isn’t letting anything get her down.

Klum used Instagram Thursday to share an inspirational post with her followers, posting a quote that reads, “I stopped waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel & lit that s— up myself.”

Aside from sending inspirational messages, Klum used her platform this week to speak out against Harvey Weinstein, as sexual assault allegations against the producer recently became public, with several high-profile actresses sharing their harrowing experiences with Weinstein.

“I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case. We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood,” Klum told People.

“This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world. I think it would be hard to find a woman – myself included – who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature,” she continued.

“I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable.”

In the wake of the allegations, Weinstein was stripped of his executive producer credit on Project Runway, which Klum hosts.

