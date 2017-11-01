Heidi Klum Gives First Video Look at Her Terrifying Halloween Costume

Heidi Klum is known for her epic transformations on Halloween and this year she plans to outdo herself, judging by her Instagram photos. The 44-year-old model took to social media on Tuesday morning to tease her followers with pictures and videos of her costume as she got prepped and ready.

Judging by the large sharp teeth she’s sporting in her Instagram posts, the America’s Got Talent judge could be planning to dress up as a werewolf-type character. However, she’s kept her Halloween identity a secret up to this point.

In past years, Klum has gone as Jessica Rabbit, an elderly woman, Hindu goddess Kali, Betty Boop and others. However, she says that this year’s look is going to be different than any other.

“It’s a bit more involved,” she said during an interview with Vanity Fair. “I’ve gone already into the studio and rehearsed, and I’m going to have to do that two more times because what I have to do doesn’t come super natural to me.”

Even though Klum never reveals her Halloween costume before her annual party, she did drop some major clues on a Spotify playlist that she curated.

“I think everyone knows Halloween is my favorite holiday and I love to throw a major party every year,” she told Us Weekly. “Music is essential for a great party, people coming over to your house or even getting ready into your costume. So, to make it easier for everyone, I put together my favorite Halloween songs to get you in the mood.”

“I even put what you might call an ‘Easter egg’ on the playlist as a clue to my costume. Let’s just say, this year, I wanted to be something much scarier,” she continued.

The playlist, which was published on Monday, October 30, includes a total of 29 songs. The tracks on the list include “Dracula,” by Gorillaz, “Female of the Species,” by Space, “Sympathy for the Devil,” by Guns N’ Roses, “Flesh and Blood,” by Oingo Boingo, “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads, as well as three tracks with “Ghost” in the title.

