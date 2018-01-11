Heidi Klum Poses Topless in ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’ Ad

Heidi Klum will be turning up the heat on the new season of Germany’s Next Top Model if the topless ad she put out for the show is any indication.

In the photo ad, a topless Klum can been see standing on a giant seashell on a beach and holding a large pearl.

She is only wearing a pair of magenta-colored swimsuit bottoms.

Her caption on the post is written in her native German, but loosely translates to English as, “Soon it’s time again. # GNTM2018 starts right in paradise. I’m really looking forward.”

Many of her fans shared supportive comments, with one person saying, “I can tell its gonna be great,” and another calling her “beautiful” and complimenting her legs.

Last year, the supermodel revealed her new book, Heidi Klum by Rankin, which is a collection of the nude photos she’s taken throughout the years.

Speaking to reporters about it, she said, “I figured, ‘why not?’ Some friends of mine have said, ‘Well, you’re turning 44…why now?’ And I said, ‘Why not now?’ We should be celebrating a woman’s body, it doesn’t matter what age they are.”

“I have posed naked before but I’ve just never showed it to everyone,” she said. “I feel more confident now than when I was in my twenties. I think when I was younger I was more shy and I’ve grown into myself,” she continued.

The supermodel went on to explain that it’s been something she’s been doing for years.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist. I have no problems with nudity at all. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless,” she added.