Heidi Klum’s Ex Charged With Distributing Drugs at Burning Man

Heidi Klum’s ex, Vito Schnabel, has been arrested for selling drugs at Burning Man.

Arrest documents, which were obtained by TMZ, show that Schnabel, 30, was apprehended by the Pershing County Sheriffs on September 3. He was charged with distribution and manufacturing of a controlled substance, which is a felony.

The report claims that Schnabel was in possession of Psilocybin, which is the scientific name for psychedelic ‘shrooms. The drug is a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

Schnabel has reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he will face up to 5 years in prison.

This wasn’t the first time that Schnabel has taken in the Burning Man festival. Last year, he attended the gathering with his America’s Got Talent judge ex-girlfriend, Klum.

On Monday, Klum and Schnabel split after a 3-year relationship.

“I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect,” the German supermodel told PEOPLE.

Earlier in September, a source close to Klum said that she and Schnabel were “taking time apart.”

“Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts,” the source said. “And it’s the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids.”

The pair started dating back in 2014. They got together two years after Klum separated from her singer ex-husband, Seal. Klum and Seal share three children together, Henry, 12, Johan, 10, and Lou, 7. She is also mother to a 13-year-old daughter named Leni.

Schnabel made a name for himself as a curator and art dealer when he was just a teenager. He is the eldest son of director Julian Schnabel (The Diving Bell and the Butterly). Back in 2012, Schnabel dated Demi Moore and has also been linked to Elle MacPherson and Liv Tyler.