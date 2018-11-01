Heidi Klum Dresses as Fiona From ‘Shrek’ for 2018 Halloween Costume

The queen of Halloween Heidi Klum has transformed into an iconic princess — Princess Fiona from the Shrek movie franchise!

The America’s Got Talent judge has been teasing her elaborate costume on social media for weeks, including full-on sets of prosthetic teeth and feet to capture the ogress’ full on look, eventually debuting the full ensemble at her 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo nightclub in New York City Wednesday night.

Klum’s beau, Tom Kaulitz, transformed into the titular ogre himself, donning similar prosthetics as the model and the iconic outfit of the swamp-dwelling fiend.

“It’s special that I finally found my Shrek. I kind of always wanted to be Fiona, but I never had the Shrek to do it with,” Klum told Entertainment Tonight. “It is so sweet that he’s actually doing this.I’ve done this many times, doing prosthetics and all of this stuff, so for him to go through this is pretty phenomenal.”

Fiona was many fans’ guess from early on, but on Halloween it was obvious what Klum would be dressing as when she shared a video of her full facial prosthetics and makeup being done.

She paired the iconic green skin with Fiona’s signature ginger braid and crown, glamming up the look with some sparkly eye shadow and fake lashes.

In the past, Klum has dressed as Lady Godiva, the Hindu goddess Kali, a dead body and Jessica Rabbit, among others. Her annual Halloween party has become a who’s who for celebs looking to serve their A-game on the spooky holiday.

Klum and Kaulitz have been dating since around March, having been spotted cuddling up two months before they first debuted their relationship at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May.

The 45-year-old supermodel has been open about her relationship with the 29-year-old Tokio Hotel musician, calling him “absolutely wonderful” during this season of AGT.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she continued to PEOPLE. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

