Heidi Klum Makes Tough Decision Regarding 2021 Halloween Party

Heidi Klum won't be bringing in Halloween with her signature spooky party this year as she says she wouldn't be comfortable due to the current circumstances regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The model, known for her over-the-top scary event, just cancelled the shin-dig for the second year in a row. “With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it’s still too early for me to feel OK having a party,” Klum told TooFab. “So I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it’s insensitive of me to do that. I don’t want anyone to get hurt because we’re having fun on my dime so I don’t want to do that.”

While she added that she "kind of wants to sit out one more year," there's still hope that she'll revive the party next year. She adds that she's currently "working on something, because I'm also a creative person." "I live for that, that’s why I get up every morning because I love it,” Klum shared with TooFab. “I love doing it to myself. I love watching amazing artists doing crazy things, so I’m definitely doing something because I just have to, for my own, you know?”

In place of the event last year, Klum got creative with her family. She and her four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal, created a short film with the help of her current husband Tom Kaulitz. “With lockdowns around the world this year, no Halloween parties or trick-or-treating, I knew I wanted to do a fun project at home with my family so I came up with the idea of shooting a short horror film that we could all star in,” Klum told People of the short last year. “It was such a fun way to get the whole family involved and my kids really enjoyed the process. Even though they have come to visit me on set many times throughout the years, they have never been in front of the camera like this learning how to remember lines and how to create costumes and makeup for a short film.”

