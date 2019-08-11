‘Topless’ Heidi Klum Catches Some Rays on Honeymoon With Highly Suggestive Pool Float

Heidi Klum shared a new topless photo on Twitter, but it was made almost safe for work thanks to a highly suggestive pool float. Klum and her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, secretly married back in February and are now on their honeymoon in Italy. The former America’s Got Talent judge shared other photos from the honeymoon on Twitter Saturday, including another topless picture.

Topless posing for my husband 😍 pic.twitter.com/8s6Zga8W99 — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) August 10, 2019

Klum’s first post showed her floating in the water, wearing only the bottom half of a bikini, with inflatable breasts covering up her real ones. “Topless posing for my husband,” Klum wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Klum shared another photo with the float, with Kaulitz visible behind her in a rowboat. She also wore a special “Tom & Heidi” hat.

The third photo showed Klum topless and standing at the front of a boat, with her back to the camera. “Sunset Italy,” she wrote, adding Italian flag and heart emojis.

Klum, 46, and Kaulitz, 29, married on Feb. 22, 2019, according to documents TMZ obtained in July.

The couple’s honeymoon has not been without a little drama. During the week, Germany’s RTL News reported they were fined for illegally swimming in protected waters. They swam in the famous Blue Grotto and were fined about $6,700 for swimming where it is not allowed.

The couple also held an epic party for their friends and family during another wedding ceremony on the Christina O. luxury yacht in Capti. They had a reception at La Fontelina restaurant, with Klum wearing two different all-white outfits during the day.

Klum and Kaulitz, the guitarist for Tokio Hotel, made their red carpet debut in May 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival. This is Klum’s third marriage, following her marriages to Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and Seal from 2005 to 2014. Kaulitz was previously married to Ria Sommerfeld from 2015 to 2018.

In an interview with InStyle last year, Klum said the 17-year age gap does not bother them.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” the former Project Runway host said. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

A source recently told PEOPLE Kaulitz has “made a huge effort” to get to know Klum’s four children – Leni, 15, Henry, 13, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9.

“Tom has endless energy and is very playful,” the source told the magazine. “He plays sports with Heidi’s boys and is involved in activities that the girls enjoy. Heidi loves his energy and take on life and feels very grateful that she met Tom.”

Photo credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images