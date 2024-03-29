Heidi Klum Says She Was Upset With Sofia Vergara Over 'Griselda' Snub

Heidi Klum says she should have had a role in her America's Got Talent co-worker Sofia Vergara's Netflix crime drama mini-series, Griselda. While chatting on the America's Got Talent red carpet event recently at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, Klum spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her friendship with her fellow judge. Klum is a fan of the Netflix series and Vergara's performance, but she says she should have been cast. "I was upset because I was like, 'Why couldn't I have been one of your cousins?' I could have been a cousin that doesn't speak, because obviously I don't speak Spanish," she said with a laugh. "But I could have just been, you know, not speaking! I was upset. I could have also been one of those gorgeous girls! I would have loved to. But she said, 'Nein,'" Klum added.

Luckily, they'll be reunited for the reality competition series. And they are close when off the America's Got Talent set. "I mean, we all also do other things -- so, you know, sometimes when I'm not here I do a lot of other shows... I have a lot of kids, too. So I wish I can spend more time with [my co-judges]. But I feel like we do see each other a fair amount," Klum told the outlet. "I always have like dinners with Sofia or go to her house and, you know, we do, like, girly things together."

Vergara also gushed about her friendship with Klum. "We look at each other and it's like, 'You need more lipstick,' or, 'Your hair is not right.' We're always taking care of each other," Vergara shared. "I love that. We're always trying to have fun in between, 'cause you go crazy on the set for too many hours," she added.

Vergara is mostly known for her role as the sexy, younger wife of Jay Pritchett in the 11-season run of the ABC comedy, Modern Family, Gloria Pritchett. But fans have been impressed with her transformation in the forthcoming Netflix series. "I needed to disappear," Vergara told E! News in an interview. "It was in Miami in the '70s and the '80s. Getting the look correct was very important to me."

Director Andrés Baiz said the transformation was intense. "Her physical transformation, that was one of the toughest aspects of the whole show," Baiz told E!. "What we decided was that she has to be different than Sofía, but we shouldn't imitate Griselda Blanco." Vergara's hair and makeup prep took hours daily, and included five wigs for multiple different timelines as well as prosthetic eyebrows, a fake nose, and false yellowed teeth (Blanco was a chain smoker.) Vergara even changes her posture to resemble Blanco as she ages throughout the series.