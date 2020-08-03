Heidi Klum is the latest celebrity to have her name dragged in the same sentence as Jeffrey Epstein and she's not happy about it. Documents from a 2015 defamation case filed by Virginia Roberts against Ghislaine Maxwell were opened by a federal judge and has Klum's name attached to it. Claims that the former Victoria's Secret model was somehow connected to Epstein and seen on his plane, the America's Got Talent judge is quickly shutting those rumors down.

"Any reference to Heidi Klum in connection with Jeffrey Epstein is totally false," her lawyer told PEOPLE. "Heidi Klum's name and initials were absent from all the flight logs which were released. Many high profile people are listed, but Ms. Klum is not one of them. [...] The explanation is simple. She has never been on any of Mr. Epstein's planes. And that is because she did not know Mr. Epstein and was never on his island."

Klum also spoke to the outlet claiming she has "mistakenly" been named and that the accusations are false. "I have been watching the news and see that I have been mistakenly named as a passenger on one of Mr. Epstein's flights. I did not know Mr. Epstein and therefore have never been on his planes, at his homes or his island. I am speaking up as I do not want to be falsely associated with Mr. Epstein and the horrific story surrounding him." She concluded by saying, "I stand with the victims who have so bravely come forward and I too want the truth to come out and for justice to prevail."

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered to have the documents unsealed and the civil case, that was settled in 2017, involved Giuffre's claims that Epstein sexually abused her when she was a minor. Klum was also seen photographed with Prince Andrew — who is tied to Epstein and has been forced to step down from his royal duties currently because of his friendship with the financer — however her representatives have also come forward with an explanation. "Heidi Klum has met Prince Andrew on two occasions," the statement started. "She was first introduced to him in the year 2000 at her first ever Halloween party where they were photographed. He attended that party among several hundred guests and the events team set up the photos with the two of them."

The statement continued, "Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Prince Andrew's guest to the event, is in the background of one of the images. Heidi recalls seeing him again about three years ago at a party in Los Angeles." Epstein died in August 2019 just one month after being arrested. Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in early July for allegedly helping Epstein groom the young girls but has pleaded not guilty to all charges.