Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Lock Lips as She Goes Topless for Weekend Quarantine Snaps

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz are making the most of their quarantine. On Instagram, the America's Got Talent judge posted a series of photos featuring herself, Kaulitz, and their sunny escapades amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Judging by the photos, Klum and Kaulitz are having a grand time, particularly after they experienced a coronavirus scare of their own in March.

Klum brought a large dose of positivity to Instagram with her latest post. Her post included a plethora of snaps featuring the couple having fun in the sun. In a couple of the shots, Klum and Kaulitz can be seen exchanging a kiss. In another shot, the supermodel can be seen topless with her hands over her chest as she flashes a bright smile for the camera. Her excitable caption for the snaps read, "IT'S THE WEEKEND."

As previously mentioned, it's nice to see Klum and Kaulitz enjoying themselves as they went through their own coronavirus scare in March. In early March, it was reported that Klum had to miss tapings of America's Got Talent due to an illness. Considering that her illness came amidst this health pandemic, she was concerned that she had caught the coronavirus and was self-isolating in her home as a result. On March 14, she penned a lengthy message in which she noted that she was quarantining separately from her husband, a musician, as he was awaiting his own coronavirus test results after a return from his tour (they later revealed that he tested negative for the coronavirus).

"Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill," she wrote at the time. "To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other!" Klum went on to encourage her followers to take this pandemic seriously and to implement necessary safety measures. She continued, "These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what's really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities."

On March 24, Klum revealed that she received the results from her own coronavirus test. She posted a photo of herself outside gazing up at the sky to announce the news. In her caption for the photo, she noted that she had tested negative for the coronavirus, which came as a great relief to her many fans.