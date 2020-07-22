Heather Morris Dances to Naya Rivera's Music While Opening up About 'Very Personal' Grief

✖

Heather Morris has shared a video of herself dancing to Naya Rivera's music, while also opening up about the "very personal" grief she has been feeling. In the clip posted to Instagram, Morris is seen dancing to the song "Radio Silence," the lead track off of Rivera's 2019 EP, My Heart. Morris also offered fans a window into her emotions by sharing how she's been feeling in the weeks after Rivera's tragic death.

"I want to share something very personal with you all," Morris began. "Grieving looks very differently on everyone...but one things for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them." She then credited her husband, Taylor Hubbell, for reminding her "that honoring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them." Morris then shared a big milestone she reached and discussed how it felt to reconcile that with the terrible loss of her friend. "I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath... I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me." Finally, Morris wrote, "So I’m celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favorite."

Rivera was reported missing on July 8, after she took her 4-year-old son, Josey, out in a rented boat on the Ventura, California lake. The pontoon was discovered with Josey aboard, but Rivera was nowhere to be found. Authorities searched for more than five days, eventually finding Rivera's body on Monday morning. Her death had been officially ruled an accidental drowning.

After her body was found, the star's former publicist, Zack Teperman, spoke with Us Weekly and shared some details about her relationship with her Glee co-stars. "Everybody got along, and I think everybody respected each other," he said. "I think she respected them. They respected her. I think of them all growing together; it was a family." He later added, "I think that's how it is on a lot of sets, with a lot of people, but something about Glee, it was just different. It was a different type of show."