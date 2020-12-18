Heather Morris Calls out 'Offensive' Tweet About Late 'Glee' Co-Star Mark Salling

✖

Glee star Heather Morris took issue with the way her late co-star Mark Salling was treated in a recent tweet, responding to a message her co-star Kevin McHale retweeted on Thursday, Dec. 17. The tweet from a fan was celebrating the fact that Glee's "A Very Glee Christmas" episode aired 10 years ago that day, and included several cast photos.

One of the photos was a group shot of several cast members in the show's choir room, including Salling, whose face had been covered with a vomit emoji. McHale, who starred as Artie and was featured in multiple images in the post, didn't comment on any of the photos and retweeted the post with the message "This album goes hard tho." Morris, whose character Brittany was also included, replied, "the vomit face on Mark's face is offensive."

After Morris posted her message, the creator of the tweet replied to their original post and wrote, "i don’t regret the vomit emoji heather." Some fans replying to Morris' statement agreed with her, while others felt differently. Salling died by suicide in January 2018 after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. He was weeks away from being sentenced at the time of his death.

McHale did not specifically address the emoji but did like a fan's tweet that read, "I agree that cancel culture is toxic in most cases, but in this one. there are just some things in life you simply don't do. And I hope anyone that feels like they need to do that gets the help that they need instead/before doing something that will impact lives beyond their own."

Salling is one of multiple Glee cast members who have passed away — Cory Monteith died of a drug overdose in July 2013 and Naya Rivera's death earlier this year was ruled as an accidental drowning.

"We have been through this a couple times," McHale told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month in a joint interview with Glee co-star Jenna Ushkowitz. "Shockingly, that doesn’t make it any easier, especially I think with the type of loss or the tragic unexpectedness of it all and again ... all you want to do in these times because we are so close is just be around one another and hug one another and just cry into Jenna's arms sort of thing. And that has been really difficult."