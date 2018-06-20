Heather Locklear Threatened to ‘Shoot Deputies’

Heather Locklear reportedly threatened to “shoot deputies” before police intervened and hospitalized her for threatening to end her life.

Police were also reportedly warned before responding about the actress’ threats, given her erratic behavior.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to police records released by The Blast, when police dispatch called for officers to respond to the Melrose Place alum’s home, they were told to be aware she had “previously threatened to shoot deputies and has one handgun registered to her.”

The dispatcher reportedly noted the actress was “suicidal” and “violent.” The original call came in around 3:50 p.m. ET and officers transported Locklear to a nearby hospital within two hours of responding for observation.

Locklear was hospitalized Sunday after one of her family members called 911, claiming she had threatened to end her life.

Police reportedly did no investigate the incident as a crime and dispatch audio showed law enforcement calling Locklear a “suicidal subject” and she was “trying to hurt herself and looking for a gun to shoot herself.”

She was placed on psychiatric for an undisclosed amount of time. Her reps have not opened up about incident.

The actress has made headlines in this past year for her behavior. In February she was arrested after law enforcement responded to a domestic violence call at her home. She was subsequently charged with four counts of “misdemeanor battery on an officer” and one charge of “resisting or obstructing an officer.”

The February incident led to the actress being banned from owning a gun, which may have saved her life if Sunday’s accounts of the most current incident are correct.

After the winter arrest, Locklear spent two months in rehab, which she and her family believed would lead to her long-term sobriety, though they were concerned after she immediately got back together with boyfriend Chris Heisser.

“Her family wants to see her focus on her health and sobriety and once that’s in place, she can then start fresh with a new man,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Right now, Heather is sober and she is in therapy. She is taking it one day at a time.”

Those close to Locklear felt that Heisser was a negative influence on her mindset and sobriety.

“Heather came out of rehab and went straight back into the arms of Chris Heisser,” they said. “They are like oil and water, fighting nonstop.”

Under California law, hospital staff has the right to hold her up to 72 hours if they feel she is a legitimate threat to herself or others, meaning she might resurface soon.