Heather Locklear Mandatory Psychiatric Hold Extended

Heather Locklear’s time in the psychiatric ward has been extended, according to a report by TMZ.

Locklear will reportedly spend up to two extra weeks in the hospital as her mandatory psychiatric hold has been extended. A stint that was only meant to last for three days could now go well into December, though insiders are hopeful that Locklear will be released sooner.

Locklear was placed on psychiatric hold on Wednesday. EMTs picked the actress up from her home on Sunday after receiving a call from her therapist, who said that she was having a breakdown. The whole trip was billed as a “health precaution” for Locklear, who has a long history of mental illness. By Wednesday, however, doctors had opted to keep her for her own good.

TMZ’s sources claim that Locklear may go straight from the hospital to another facility, where she will get long-term treatment. However, in that case, the final choice is hers to make, and Locklear is reportedly dead-set on going home.

Sources emphasized that Locklear was not arrested in the incident. The actress has had run-ins with the police several time recently, so this was a welcome change.

“Deputies responded to Ms. Locklear’s home regarding a medical call,” Sgt. Eric Buschow of Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE. “There was no crime.”

Locklear has spent the better part of 2018 in treatment. The Melrose Place actress spent three months in rehab earlier this year, emerging at last in October. However, she did get back together with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, whom her family felt was a bad influence on her in terms of sobriety. Her ex, Richie Sambora, told reporters that he will continue to support Locklear.

“I will not waver on always being there for Heather to see she gets the best help possible, and especially Ava,” he said. “I am once again very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time.”

Sambora and Locklear share a 21-year-old daughter named Ava, who has been present for some of her episodes this year.

Back in June, Locklear was arrested for allegedly attacking an EMT sent to her house on similar call. At the time, authorities described her as “extremely intoxicated.” The EMT, Jennifer Hayn-Hiton, filed a lawsuit claiming that Locklear had kicked her so hard that she had to miss work. Hayn-Hiton’s attorney told TMZ that they had tried to settle out of court, but Locklear had not responded.

“This has taken a tremendous toll on our client and her children. When Ms. Locklear went to rehab, we had hoped that she would learn about making amends to those she had harmed,” he said. “We have reached out to her and she ignored us time and time again. It became apparent that Ms. Locklear wasn’t going to accept responsibility for her actions on her own.”