Health Update Issued After Tyne Daly's Hospitalization

After Tyne Daly's unexpected hospitalization, an update has been released on her condition. The Broadway actress, who was set to star in the revival of Doubt, was hospitalized but expected to make a "full recovery." Details surrounding her condition were unknown, but Doubt director Scott Ellis shared a positive update with People.

"On behalf of the cast and crew of Doubt and the entire Roundabout family, we are elated that Tyne is on the mend and on her way to a full recovery," Ellis said. All that is known about Daly's condition is that it was a health-related issue. Isabel Keating initially replaced Daly as Sister Aloysius in Doubt, with Amy Ryan fully stepping in earlier this week for the remainder of the show, which opens to the public on Mar. 7. It is great news that Daly is doing better, and hopefully, she will be able to return to the stage in no time.

Tyne Daly has six Emmys and a Tony Award under her name and was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2011. On the television side, the Madison native is most known as the titular Detective Mary Beth Lacey on the '80s procedural Cagney and Lacey. Her latest TV role was in an episode of CBS sitcom Mom in 2021. She's been in numerous productions, both on and off Broadway, including Gypsy, Master Class, and It Shoulda Been You. Doubt would have marked Daly's return to theater since 2018.

It's unknown if Daly will be returning to Doubt, but it's unlikely, given the fact it sounds like she's still recovering for who knows how long. Hopefully, she makes a return to the stage soon, but at the very least, she is well on her way to a full recovery, which is the best news anyone could hope for in her condition.

Doubt: A Parable is a revival of the production that comes from John Patrick Stanley and ran for over 500 performances from 2004 to 2006, beginning off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway. The story centers on the principal of an all-boys Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx who is feared by students and colleagues alike." But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student," the synopsis reads, "she's forced to wrestle with what's fact, what's fiction, and how much she'll risk to expose the difference – all while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts."