TV Legend Tyne Daly 'Unexpectedly Hospitalized'

Actor Tyne Daly is bowing out of the Broadway revival of Doubt after being unexpectedly hospitalized. Deadline reports that the announcement was made by Roundabout Theatre Company, who shared that the Emmy and Tony winner is expected to make a full recovery.

"Ms. Daly was unexpectedly hospitalized on Friday and unfortunately needs to withdraw from the production while she receives medical care," the announcement read. "She is thankfully expected to make a full recovery. Director Scott Ellis added, "With respect and admiration for Tyne, we wish her the best and a quick recovery. We are grateful that Amy Ryan said yes – in a quick minute – to join our company and take on the role of 'Sister Aloysius.' We deeply appreciate Isabel Keating, who remarkably stepped in with a day of rehearsal and allowed us to get the production up on its feet during this first week of performances."

The nature of the Cagney and Lacey star's condition is unknown, but it sounds like it isn't too serious. Previews for Doubt began on Feb. 3. Amy Ryan's first performance is set to be next Tuesday, Feb. 13, with understudy Isabel Keating stepping in through Feb. 11. Meanwhile, opening night has been pushed a week back and will now start Thursday, Mar. 7 instead of Feb. 29. The limited engagement is taking place at Todd Haimes Theatre and will run through Apr. 14.

Doubt: A Parable comes from John Patrick Shanley. It was an off-Broadway production in 2004 before being transferred to Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre in March 2005. After over 500 performances, it closed in July 2006. Doubt centers on the principle of an all-boys Catholic school in a working-class part of the Brox who is feared by students and colleagues alike. "But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she's forced to wrestle with what's fact, what's fiction, and how much she'll risk to expose the difference – all while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts."

Hopefully more information is released soon on Tyne Daly's condition. It's unfortunate that it had to happen right when previews had started. It's unknown if she will return to the stage once she's better, but once she's fully recovered, it shouldn't be too hard for her to find another Broadway role. If she is up to it, that is.