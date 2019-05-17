Hayden Panettiere’s Family, Friends Reportedly ‘More Worried Than Ever’ Over New Relationship

Hayden Panettiere’s family and friends are worried about her relationship with Brian Hickerson.

The Nashville alum first started dating the aspiring actor last summer, soon after her split with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Kaya.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new relationship has led to many headlines in the press, most recently Hickerson being arrested on a domestic violence charge in early May.

TMZ reported at the time that Hickerson got into an alleged physical altercation with Panettiere. He was released soon after being arrested after posting a $50,000 bond.

The couple was also involved in a drunken altercation with Hickerson’s dad in November.

“Hayden knows Brian has a bad temper and can be controlling, but there is an extreme attraction to it,” a source told PEOPLE. “And despite warnings from family and friends, the relationship seems solid.”

“Brian’s reputation as a party boy is no secret in Hollywood,” they added. “Those close to Hayden are more worried than ever about this and his temper. But Hayden is taken with him. She thinks he is what she needs in her life now.”

Hickerson previously defended the couple’s romance in an interview with Access last fall.

“Just to be clear, Hayden’s friends and family are not worried about her at all,” he said at the time. “Hayden is happy and healthy and so is our relationship. That is all I will comment on so please respect my privacy. Have a great day.”

Reports surfaced earlier this year that with Panettiere and Hickerson living in Los Angeles, she has not been able to see her daughter since separating from her ex, as she is reportedly living with her dad in Ukraine.

“It has been tough on Hayden, but she has to continue making changes in her life, as well as focus on better decisions about what she wants to do personally and professionally going forward,” the source added. “Their daughter seems better with her dad and his family now. But Hayden has not abandoned Kaya. She loves her very much.”

Another source told the outlet Panettiere’s family has been against the relationship from the start.

“Hayden’s friends and family are not happy with the relationship,” the source says. “She’s been acting more out of control since she’s been with him.”

Panettiere has had issues even before Hickerson came into the picture. The actress previously struggled with postpartum depression after giving birth to Kaya, seeking treatment in rehab in 2015.