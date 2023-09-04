Hayden Panettiere Ditches Signature Blonde Hair for Bold New Look

Hayden Panettiere is rocking a brand-new pastel look. The 34-year-old Scream VI star took to Instagram Saturday to reveal she had ditched her signature blonde hair for a trendy pink look, showing off the new 'do alongside a matching shimmery pink eyeshadow look and matching blush. Admiring her look in a hand mirror, Panettiere wrote, "Pink hair don't care!" adding the hashtags #photoshoot #pinkhair #glamteam.

Panettiere's fans were loving the flirty new look, dropping their praise in the comment section. "Pretty in pink," one person praised, as another follower wrote, "You look so good with pink hair hayden!" A third chimed in that the pink was "SUCH a good color on" the star, while a different fan gushed that the new look was "absolutely STUNNING."

Panettiere hasn't indicated how long she'll be rocking her pink hair, but she did open up in March about experiencing severe hair loss amid her alcohol addiction during a profile with Women's Health. Dealing with anxiety by using alcohol, the Nashville star said she was also experiencing "sleep deprivation" that led to a variety of health issues.

"Sleep is massive. It affects your motor skills, your ability to think, and your overall health," she told the outlet. "My body was like, 'enough.' I hit 30. My face was swollen. I had jaundice. My eyes were yellow. I had to go to a liver specialist. I was holding on to weight that wasn't normally there. My hair was thin and coming out in clumps." Panettiere would check into a treatment facility in 2021, where she began a 12-step program and intensive trauma therapy. "I did a lot of work on myself," she explained. "After eight months of intensive therapy, I felt like I had this blank canvas to work with."

Now, the Heroes actress has been focusing on healthy habits in order to soothe herself, like drinking chamomile tea with milk and honey, soaking in vanilla-scented bubble baths, and staying active with exercises including sessions on her Peloton. Panettiere also underwent a November 2022 breast reduction, which she said helped her feel like she had reclaimed her body after giving birth to her daughter. "My body still didn't feel like it belonged to me," she explained. "I don't think there's anything wrong with somebody who wants to tweak something if it makes them feel more confident. That's all I have to say about it. My confidence is back."