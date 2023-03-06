Hayden Panettiere Tears up as She Addresses Brother Jansen's Death on 'GMA'

Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen's passed away recently, and the actress openly addressed his death during a Monday appearance on Good Morning America. The Scream 6 actress sat down for a conversation with GMA co-host Michael Strahan, discussing her new film. At the end of the conversation, Strahan offered his condolences on her loss, to which she replied, "He's right here with me."

TMZ previously reported that sources stated Jansen passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19 in New York, at the age of 28. The outlet added that law enforcement responded to a call on Sunday night at around 5:30 pm local time. This is when Jansen's body was apparently discovered. No foul play was suspected. In a statement to ABC News, the Panettiere family shared that Jansen died of an enlarged heart. "Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the joint family statement began.

"His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered," Jansen's family, including his mother Lesley Vogel and father Skip Panettiere, added. They then explained what led to the 28-year-old's death, stating, "Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications." Finally, the Panettiere family concluded their statement, "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

At five years younger than his sister, Jansen began his own acting career in the early '00s with roles on shows like Even Stevens, Blue's Clues, and Nickelodeon's The X's. He also did voice acting in films such as Robots and Ice Age: The Meltdown. Jansen had continued to work in Hollywood over the past several years, landing roles on shows such as The Walking Dead and Major Crimes. Jansen also reportedly had a handful of projects in development at the time of his death, but it is unclear if he completed any of these before his death.