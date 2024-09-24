Hayden Panettiere Addresses 'Controversy' After Concerning Interview

Hayden Panettiere is addressing the "controversy" after a recent video interview she did with PEOPLE magazine had fans concerned about her well-being. The Heroes actress, 35, appeared to be slurring her words in the interview while opening up about the death of her 28-year-old brother Jansen in February 2023 due to a heart condition.

Panettiere spoke out about the "unfathomable" position she found herself in an Instagram statement posted Sunday. "I would like to take a moment to address the controversy surrounding an interview I recently completed with PEOPLE Magazine," she began her lengthy message. "It's unfathomable that I'm even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won't be criticized for how fast or slow I speak."

"I hadn't slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure," Panettiere explained. "It was an 8-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for 1 hour. The interview started well, and for the record, its beginning is not included in the version PEOPLE Magazine posted."

The Nashville star continued that she "was exhausted" while doing the interview, revealing that her rep stopped the interview early when it became "obvious that I was fading-especially as the subject matter became heavier." She claimed, "We asked the interviewer if we could re-do it another day or do a follow up interview on zoom. She assured us that it wasn't necessary, and that she felt it was an emotional and heartfelt interview. We were also told they would edit it and that it would be a beautiful piece. The magazine does not grant approval for images or video interviews before they run. We see the interview when it goes live."

The actress, who has been open about her decision to enter rehab in 2020 and get sober, pointed out that "grief looks different on everyone" and that "whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone's business and is between me and my doctor." She continued, "I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it. The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait."

"Mental health is so important," she concluded, "and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone. For those of you who have come to my defense amidst this chaos I am so grateful. Like I've said before, I am a work in progress. We all are."

During her interview with PEOPLE, the Scream VI actress got emotional as she revealed the impact her brother's death had on her mental health. "He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him," she shared. "When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul." Panettiere added that she felt like she couldn't leave the house after being followed by photographers in the days after her family's loss. "I had to see horrific paparazzi pictures of myself coming out of Jansen's funeral, which happened in a very private place, and it was shocking," she said. "My agoraphobia came out, which is something I've struggled with in the past."