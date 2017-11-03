Harvey Weinstein Pictured With Alarming Suitcase Full of Prescription Drugs

Harvey Weinstein was photographed last year carrying a suitcase filled with what appear to be prescription drugs, with the images surfacing on Thursday.

The photos come from Page Six and were taken while Weinstein was in first class on a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City last December.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Weinstein opened the case in view of other passengers and the flight crew, revealing a stash of bottles secured inside the silver case.

Up Next: Harvey Weinstein and Disney Sued by Actress Who Alleges He Assaulted Her Twice

The source who provided the photo said, “Many people are wondering how Harvey can live with himself after all he’s done — the years of sexually predatory behavior. The answer is: with the help of a lot of drugs.”

When another passenger inquired about the pills, the source says Weinstein responded, “Oh, I’ve got a cold.”

A second source familiar with the producer said, “He always had that briefcase of drugs. He carries his whole medicine cabinet with him — even stuff he isn’t taking at the time.”

The insider added that Weinstein usually has the pills around for “allergies” and as “pain medication.”

More: Dolly Parton Reveals Her Experience Working With Harvey Weinstein

The photos surfaced after dozens of allegations of sexual harassment were leveled at Weinstein, starting with a New York Times exposé and continuing with actresses like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and more sharing their own stories.

Representatives for Weinstein said in a statement: “The prescription bottles seen in the photo are medications prescribed by Mr. Weinstein’s physicians for treatment of diabetes and other ongoing health conditions.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com