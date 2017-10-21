Harvey Weinstein Leaves Arizona Rehab Center After One Week of Therapy

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly not taking rehab seriously and is already leaving the Scottsdale, Arizona rehabilitation facility he’s been at for only a week.

Sources close to the disgraced movie mogul told The Blast late Friday that Weinstein finished the “intensive” part of his therapy at Scottsdale’s Phoenician resort. His team told the site he will continue rehab in Arizona for the next four to six weeks. Rumors that he plans on leaving Arizona this weekend are false, The Blast reported.

Weinstein is leaving the resort a day after Page Six reported that he was “belligerent” during rehab and was using a banned cell phone. Weinstein has been sleeping and using his phone during therapy sessions, according to a Page Six source.

“In one group therapy session, Harvey arrived 15 minutes late. Then, when it was his turn to speak, he launched into a speech about how this is all a conspiracy against him,” the source told the paper.

Weinstein has continued to deny allegations of rape, insisting that encounters with dozens of women over the past three decades have been consensual.

“He realizes he has acted like an a**hole, but he still insists he’s not a rapist,” Page Six’s source said.

Earlier this month, The New York Times and New Yorker published bombshell reports with stories of dozens of women accusing him of sexual harassment and rape. Gwyneth Paltrow, Minka Kelly, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Kate Beckinsale and dozens of others have said Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them early in their careers.

Weinstein has already been forced out of The Weinstein Company, the company he co-founded with his brother Bob, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.