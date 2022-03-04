Harvey Weinstein Caught With Contraband in Los Angeles Jail

Harvey Weinstein has once again been caught with contraband while incarcerated. Apparently, the former film executive was in the mood for a box of Milk Duds. Law enforcement told TMZ the chocolate candy was discovered by LA County jail guards in Nov. 2021 following a meeting with attorney Shawn Burkley. No one is certain how Weinstein was able to sneak in the candy, but he claims he brought the chocolates with him when he was extradited from New York three months prior in Nov. 2021. But jail employees are calling his bluff, saying they believe Harvey’s lawyers have slipped him the Duds.

Weinstein said via his rep, Juda Engelmayer, that it “was an innocent misunderstanding.” He told TMZ via Engelmayer, “It will not happen again. I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry.”

Mark Werksman, the disgraced Weinstein’s attorney, says no actual action was taken against Weinstein by a judge. Nor was Weinstein’s current prison sentence affected as a result. Weinstein is continuing to get regular visits while he’s in prison. As for why he’s in rehab and not a cell, Weinstein deals with a number of health issues. Some of his medical problems include diabetes, as well as cardiac issues, sleep apnea and eye problems.

Weinstein is currently being held at the Correctional Treatment Center. It’s a medical unit within the Twin Towers jail in downtown LA. He will be there until his next trial begins for 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. Outside of that, Weinstein is serving a sentence of 23 years for sexual misconduct crimes.

