Haruma Miura, 'Attack on Titan' Actor, Dead at 30

One of Japan's most beloved young actors, Haruma Miura, passed away last week, according to a report by Deadline. The 30-year-old actor was known for starring in the live-action adaptation of Attack on Titan, along with other renowned movies and TV shows. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are reportedly investigating Miura's death as a possible suicide.

Miura was discovered dead in his home in the Minato ward of Japan's capital city. His manager went to check on him after he failed to show up for work, according to local news reports. He called emergency service and Miura was transported to a hospital, but he was declared dead shortly after arriving. So far, there are no further details regarding his passing.

Miura had an eclectic career in Japanese media, beginning with the 1997 movie Agri. He was 7 years old at the time. He dabbled in music as well, founding the band Brash Brats when he was still in school. The group went on hiatus in 2005 and never reunited.

To fans in the U.S., Miura is likely best-known for portraying the main hero Eren Jaeger in the live-action adaptation of the manga and anime hit Attack on Titan. He was in both installments of the two-part epic, including his transformation into a megalithic beast. He has appeared in other live-action anime adaptations as well, including Gintama 2: Rules are Made to be Broken and Kimi Ni Todoke.

Miura's career really took off near the end of the last decade, especially after he won the 2009 Sponichi Grand Prix Newcomer Award at the Mainichi Film Awards, and another newcomer award at the 31st Japan Academy Awards that year. He was honored for this role in the movie Naoko at the time.

Miura appears in several popular Japanese TV dramas as well, including Binbō Danshi, Gokusen and — most recently — Two Weeks. Right now, Miura has three upcoming projects listed on IMDb. Two are listed in filming or pre-production, although one — Gift of Fire — is in post-production, so there is a chance Miura completed his performance there, and fans will get to see him one last time.

Miura's final Instagram post featured him encouraging fans to watch his next drama, Love Will Begin When Money End, which is set to air in September. There, many are gathering in the comment section to say their goodbyes to the actor.