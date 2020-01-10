Harry Hains Died: ‘American Horror Story’ Actor Dead at 27, Official Cause of Death Not Released yet

Harry Hains, Australian model and actor, who appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel as well as the Netflix series The OA, has died at the age of 27. On Thursday, the actor’s mother, Jane Badler, in an Instagram post, confirmed that her son had died on Jan. 7.

“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died,” Badler announced Hains’ passing alongside a gallery of images. “He was 27 and had the world at his feet . But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Balder added that a service for Hains will be held at Hollywood Forever on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Badler (@janebadlerworld) on Jan 9, 2020 at 8:57am PST

After starting out as a pre-med student in Australia, according to PEOPLE, Hains moved to Los Angeles, by way of London and New York, to pursue a modeling career and soon dipped his toes into other creative outlets, including acting, poetry, and music, performing under the name ANTIBOY, a “gender fluid robot from the future.”

“ANTIBOY is this character that I’ve created that is a gender fluid robot from the future, stuck in a virtual reality world that has been malfunctioning,” he told Boys by Girls in a March interview. “… I created ANTIBOY because it represents this future world that I foresee, not only where I think we are going with technology — fusing with AI and life extension — but also as a place where we’ve come to realise the complete deconstruction of labels.”

Hains added explained that he identified “in the realm of gender fluid” and looked forward to advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’d love to create a space for LGBTQ+ artists where people can feel safe to go and create art and exist and collaborate in this space,” he said. “Not just for LGBTQ+ artists, but for anyone who feels judged in the outside world or feels like an outsider or minority. This space would be for anyone who doesn’t feel safe in society to create the art that they want to create.”

Hains had appeared in a single episode of AHS: Hotel in 2015 and starred as Noah in The OA‘s 2019 episode “Angel of Death.” His other credits include The Deleted, Lulu, and The Surface, among several others. According to his IMDb page, Hains was next set to appear in Mirrors (1) and Caihong, both in post-production, The Mangled (filming), and Xtra Life and Klowns, both of which have not begun production.