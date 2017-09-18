People Are Furious That the Emmys ‘In Memoriam’ Video Didn’t Include This Late Actor

During Sunday night’s 69th Emmy Awards, it’s safe to say we weren’t expecting to hear Dolly Parton wish for a vibrator in her gift bag and or see that surprise appearance from former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer — but some people were also unexpectedly surprised by the “in memoriam” segment.

The routine segment, which honors stars from television business who have passed away since the latest Emmy award show, failed to mention the late Harry Dean Stanton.

Many were shocked that the video package didn’t list Stanton, who died Friday afternoon at the age of 91, as one of the fallen stars.

Ummm did they just leave Harry Dean Stanton out of the In Memoriam tribute on @TheEmmys ?!? I know he just passed but the man is a legend! — Dominic (@nmasi5) September 18, 2017

I’m surprised they didn’t include Harry Dean Stanton in the memorial, I’m sure there was time. #Emmys #BGNEmmys — Fire Walk with Zee🔥 (@ZiaJD) September 18, 2017

So the #InMemoriam included Roger Ailes but not Harry Dean Stanton. 😑 👎🏻 #Emmys — Mittz (@mizzmittz) September 18, 2017

Won’t deny it: Wish they could have fit #HarryDeanStanton into #EMMY2017 memorial segment. — Joe Leydon (@JoeLeydon) September 18, 2017

I guess it was too hard to add Harry Dean Stanton to that Prezi presentation pic.twitter.com/50GQZaEeWt — Christopher Eifler (@eiflertower) September 18, 2017

Stanton was a beloved musician and actor who starred in movies like Pretty in Pink, The Green Mile, Cool Hand Luke, The Godfather Part II and Escape From New York.

He also appeared in 37 episodes of the HBO series Big Love as Roman Grant.

Stanton an award-winning entertainer, but he was also a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of Okinawa.

Others were frustrated that prominent African-American actors like Charlie Murphy and Dick Gregory weren’t included.

Left Charlie Murphy right out of that In Memoriam #Emmys — Travon Free (@Travon) September 18, 2017

Thinking of my brothers Dick Gregory + Charlie Murphy. I’ll never forget you. I miss you both. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Ot0nfxvjMO — COMMON (@common) September 18, 2017

Gregory made his TV debut more than 50 years ago on “The Tonight Show” with Jack Paar. He more recently appeared as “Mr. Sun” on “Wonder Showzen.” He died on August 19.

Murphy, a star of some of the most memorable sketches on ” Chappelle’s Show”, died on April 12.

