Harrison Ford Gets Emotional During Heartfelt Speech for Life Achievement Award

Harrison Ford was recently honored with the 2026 Actor Awards’ Life Achievement Award in honor of his work in film and television over the years. The living legend couldn’t contain his emotion as he reflected on his prolific career.

His friend, Woody Harrelson, presented him with the honor. Ford has been a staple in Hollywood since the 1960s.

“Sometimes we make entertainment; sometimes we make art. Sometimes we’re lucky to make ’em both at the same time, and if we’re really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it,” Ford said through tears as he spoke in his nearly eight-minute speech. “Success in this business brings a certain freedom that comes with responsibility to support each other, to lift others up when we can, to keep the door open for the next kid, the next lost boy who’s looking for a place to belong,” he continued. “I’m indeed a lucky guy. Lucky to have found my people, lucky to have work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it. And I don’t take that for granted.”

He then took time to recognize his loved ones. “I want to say thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart, to my peers, to my extraordinary beautiful wife Calista and my family, who have given me love and courage through all of it, and thank you to SAG-AFTRA for honoring me with this prize,” Ford said of his wife of over 15 years as he wrapped his speech, adding in jest, “This is very encouraging.”

“This is a tough business to get into. In my case, it’s been a tough business to get out of — thank God, because I love what I do,” he said elsewhere in the speech.

The SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award is one of many honors Ford has received. He was also awarded the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024 and the Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.