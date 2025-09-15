Harrison Ford Doesn’t Have Emmys Acceptance Speech Prepared: ‘Don’t You Just Say Thank You?’

If Harrison Ford takes home an Emmy on Sunday night, he has no idea what he’ll say on stage.

The acting icon, 83, candidly admitted to Variety that he hasn’t prepped an acceptance speech, should he take home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Shrinking.

“I’m not running for anything,” Ford said. “I guess you say, ‘Thank you.’ Don’t you just say ‘Thank you’?”

He added that, despite being in show business for decades, he still has an issue acclimating to the grand stage of awards shows.

“I’m not used to this,” he said. “You don’t get used to this.”

The Emmys are currently airing on CBS and Paramount+. The ceremony will be available to watch on Paramount+ later on, if you can’t catch the live broadcast.

All episodes of Shrinking are available on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ has renewed the show for Season 3, but a release date is unclear as of press time.