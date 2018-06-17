Happy Father’s Day to Hollywood’s First Time Dads

This Father’s Day, many celebrities are being celebrated for the first time after welcoming children into the world this year.

It has been a busy year for celebrity couples. Many young stars have paired off and started families, while several older celebrities have finally settled down and had their first kids. Either way, it’s a strange thing to go from celebrating other dads to being celebrated, and on Sunday, many celebrities did just that.

Of course there are plenty of celebrity fathers who keep their personal lives private, so we haven’t seen how they spent their special day of the year. It’s not uncommon for Father’s Day to be less of an event than Mother’s Day is, as many dads dislike being the center of attention and are always putting their kids first. There were undoubtedly quite a few quiet Father’s Day gatherings around the country where action movies were watched, beer was drank, and fish were caught.

Then there are the celebrity dads who are loud and proud on social media. More than a few stars got online on Sunday to show off their babies and brag about how adorable and charming they are. After looking at their pictures, you have to wonder — who can blame them?

Here’s a look at some of the celebrity dads celebrating their first Father’s Day.

John Stamos

John Stamos just had his first child ever, a son named Billy, this past April. He has not been shy about sharing the emotional journey fatherhood is shaping up to be for him.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” he wrote on Instagram when Billy was born. “Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed.”

Jordan Peele

Part of Jordan Peele’s massively successful year in 2017 included welcoming his first son, Beaumont Gino Peele, into the world. Peele just missed last Father’s Day when his baby was born on July 1, so this will be his first one.

So far, the only glimpse fans have gotten of Beaumont has come in the corner of a picture posted by Peele’s wife, Chelsea Peretti.

its very possible i was holding my son in a tiny tux ?????????? pic.twitter.com/sMibQPmYjb — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) March 5, 2018

Aaron Paul

Lauren Paul gave birth to her and Aaron Paul’s first daughter, Story Annabelle Paul, back in February.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro spent the entire reboot season of Jersey Shore anxiously anticipating the birth of his first child. In April, Ariana was born, making him a dad of just two months on this Father’s Day.

Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons, the actor behind the terrifying Todd on Breaking Bad, became a parent in May. Both he and his fiance, Kirsten Dunst, are new to the job, but they look to be up for the challenge.

Adam Shapiro

Sense8 star Adam Shapiro has been busy hyping up the return of his Netflix original cult classic, but at home he is joyously adjusting to life as new father.

Matthew Morrison

Glee‘s Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee Puente had their first child in October.

Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr has a son from her previous relationship with Orlando Bloom, but for her new husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, this is his first official Father’s Day with his new son, Hart, born on May 7.

Jason Statham

Action star Jason Statham will celebrate his first official Father’s Day on Sunday, and next week he’ll celebrate his son, Jack’s first birthday.

“How is it even possible to love two people so much?!” wrote Statham’s partner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.n”Happy Father’s Day babe. I love you beyond words, seeing you as a Dad melts my heart every second of every day — so lucky to be on this wild ride with you xxx.”