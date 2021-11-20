Norwegian rocker and former Turbonegro frontman Hank Von Hell has died at 49. The lead for the “biggest underground rock ‘n’ roll band in the world” passed away Friday, with no cause of death reported. According to Blabbermouth, the band confirmed that Hell, real name Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, had “sadly passed away” in the morning.

“As a charismatic frontman who equally channeled humor and vulnerability, Hans-Erik was crucial for the band’s appeal. He was a warm and big hearted human, a spiritually and intellectually seeking person who loved having a conversation with anyone. We are proud of what we created together as rock brothers in Turbonegro – the music, the characters, our whole universe,” the statement on the band’s Facebook page read. “Hank Von Helvete remains an iconic figure in the history of Norwegian rock and popular culture, and also made a mark as a profile in the international rock´n´roll community. Actor, romantic and entertainer – through his life Hank left no doubt that he was a man for the stage, loving the spotlight and the room’s attention. Our thoughts and hearts go to his family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

American audiences not familiar with their tunes may remember Turbonegro due to their connection to Bam Margera and the MTV series Viva La Bam. But the band was around long before their reality TV time. Turbonegro was together from the late ’80s before breaking up in 1998 due to the singer’s heroin addiction. According to Louder, the band actually broke up in “the waiting room of a psychiatric emergency ward” in Italy.

He entered rehab shortly after and returned after four years, leading to three more albums before Hell left the band to form a new band called Doctor Midnight & The Mercy Cult. He would also release his first solo album in 2018, with his second dropping just last year.

“We are very sad to announce that Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, also known to the world as Hank von Hell, sadly passed away on November 19th, 2021,” a post on the singer’s Instagram page read. “We kindly ask for your respect to the family and close friends in this moment of tragedy.” Rest in peace to the cult rocker.