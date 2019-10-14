‘Hamilton’ Star Miguel Cervantes’ Wife Kelly Posted Adorable Brother and Sister Photo Before Daughter’s Passing

One day before the death of Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes and wife Kelly’s 3-year-old daughter, Adelaide Grace, the grieving mother paid tribute to her older son as her “lighthouse” as she worked to raise her family and care for her own mental health as the parent of a child with major medical issues.

As Adalaide spent most of her life experiencing seizures as part of a epilepsy and Infantile Spasms (IS) diagnosis, Kelly documented her experiences through her Inchstones blog, working with Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy to advocate for other children like her daughter. Alongside a sweet photo of Adelaide and big brother Jackson posted Friday, Kelly wrote on her blog about trying to prepare her son for the death of his little sister.

“I rarely leave our home, and if I do I don’t go far, never wanting to miss a moment when Miss A might open her eyes or in fear of her taking a bad turn. I feel like I’m adrift with no land in sight,” she wrote in part. “But there is one thing helping me keep my bearings amidst these rough waters: Jackson. I know everyone thinks their kid is incredible but this kid, Adelaide’s big brother, is really something else. He is my lighthouse in the storm.”

Explaining that the Cervantes family has never “hidden” Adelaide’s medical problems from Jackson, Kelly said it “only felt right” to let Jackson know what transferring his sister to hospice care meant.

“It felt awful to have to share this dark cloud with him but we knew it wouldn’t be fair for him to be surprised by her death either,” she continued. “Through tears, we explained to Jackson that his sister would not grow up to be a big kid like he was. That her brain was really sick and that no doctor in the world could make her better. That we weren’t sure when, but at some point in the next few months, Adelaide would die. Our hospice social worker had explained that it was very important to use the “d” word to give him the best chance at understanding. Jackson has since expressed that he wishes to grieve privately because his feelings are his ‘private information.’ So out of respect, I will refrain from sharing his response.”

Keeping Jackson’s mental health in check has also been a major priority for the couple, who has enrolled him in therapy to deal with the difficult feelings.

“I’ve accepted that I can’t change Adelaide’s future but I can make sure that Jackson has the best opportunity to emotionally navigate his,” she wrote. “To do this though, we have to be sure that Jackson is not neglected while everyone clamors to keep his sister safe and comfortable. Miguel and I cannot unknowingly sacrificing his well-being while grieving hers. So, I will continue to get out of bed everyday because he needs me to, but also, I need him too.”

She concluded: “As I write this, sitting with Adelaide and analyzing her breathing, I can hear Jackson laughing and playing in the other room. Even in the midst of the most suffocating dark he brings light into our home. Guiding our ship on this journey one fart joke and squishy kiss at a time.”

Saturday, Kelly confirmed Adelaide had passed, writing on Instagram, “The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after.”

