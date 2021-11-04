Halyna Hutchins’s Husband Preparing to File Wrongful Death Lawsuit After ‘Rust’ Shooting

The husband of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ husband has lawyered up. TMZ reports that Matthew Hutchins has retained the services of L.A.-based law firm Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi. The firm’s website reveals that they specialize in personal injury and wrongful death litigation. It appears Matthew has hired them in preparation to file a wrongful death lawsuit in Matthew’s case.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ the lawsuit will be filed on behalf of Matthew and their 9-year-old son, Andros. There will also be multiple defendants listed in the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Santa Fe County District Attorney and Sheriff’s Department are actively investigating Halyna’s death. Currently, no official criminal charges have been filed, as the DA said it’s too early in the investigation to determine such. They insist all options are still on the table as far as how to proceed.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the head armorer on the set, has also lawyered up as people suspect safety protocols were not in place. Her attorneys are theorizing that a disgruntled cast member intentionally put live rounds of ammunition mixed in a box of dummy rounds. The attorneys admit that Gutierrez-Reed loaded the gun that Alec Baldwin fired that claimed Halyna’s life. Guiterrez-Reed insists that she had no idea she’d placed a live bullet in the revolver’s barrel.

The film’s insurance policy has a $6 million limit for injuries and deaths on set. Joel Souza, the film’s director, was also injured. It’s unclear if he intends to file a claim for his injury.

Baldwin spoke publicly on camera for the first time regarding the tragedy on Oct. 30. “She was my friend,” he said. “The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew. We were shooting a film together and then this horrible thing happened.”

The actor notes that he’s been in touch with Matthew and Andros. Baldwin was honest about how the conversation with Halyna’s family went, saying “I wouldn’t know how to characterize it. They’re mortified…the guy is overwhelmed with grief.”