Halsey Celebrates Very Happy First Birthday for Son Ender

Halsey recently expressed her love for son on his birthday. The pop singer, 27, and boyfriend Alev Aydin took to Instagram on July 14 to honor baby Ender Ridley's first birthday.

"My little tiny baby is a big one-year-old today!" Halsey wrote on Thursday. "Time flies, and I want to land the plane. Permanently. Your baba and I love you so much. You are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!"

The "Without Me" singer shares Ender with partner Aydin, who also posted on Instagram for Ender's birthday."Petit Prince is one today! Mama and I love you, Ender. To the moon, kid, to the moon," the 39-year-old writer/producer wrote.

The musician revealed last month on The Tonight Show that Ender doesn't like how they sing. In the interview, Jimmy Fallon congratulated Halsey on becoming a mom since they last met and asked about their son's reaction to lullabies.

"Oh….no. No, he hates it. He's my biggest critic," the singer responded. "It's funny. My mom, she can't carry a tune in a bucket. It's really bad and when she sings, his eyes light up like she's the stars and the moon. But when I sing, he's not a fan."Halsey then joked that Ender gives them a pouty face whenever they sing like he's about to cry, adding, "And I'm like, 'Alright, most kids would be really happy.'"

After giving birth to their first child, Halsey posted a series of frank videos on her Instagram Story about her health issues."Obviously, my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick," they continued, adding that they've been "kind of" sick for "most of [their] adult life, but it started getting really bad."

"I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome)," Halsey — who is wearing a heart monitor — said, noting that they're still looking for the "root cause of some of these things." Halsey added that they are on a treatment plan and in rehearsals for their tour, "really excited and really confident" that they can do it safely and perform at their best.

Halsey shifted gears on Friday to promote her new Calvin Harris/Justin Timberlake/Pharrell collaboration, "Stay With Me." She writhes around in a summery, nostalgic music video wearing a blue bikini and knee-high leather boots as she writhes in a blue bikini.