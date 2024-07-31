Halsey Regrets Returning to Music Due to Fans Who 'Hate' Her

Halsey regrets her return to music after dealing with the hatred directed her way by fans. After releasing her new single and video for "Lucky" last week, Halsey shared a vulnerable post on Tumblr admitting she "regret[s] coming back" to the world of music following her recent health issues.

The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, began the emotional Tumblr post with a message about handling negativity and cruelty in her own fandom. "My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet," they wrote. "Not speaking for all of you, of course. But it used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am."

(Photo: Halsey attends the world premiere of A24's "MAXXXINE" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Hollywood, California. - Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images)

The "Without Me" singer continued that "it's hard to want to engage in a space that is completely devoid of any kindness, sympathy, patience; or to be honest human decency. Especially after years of hiding from the interactions for fear that this EXACT thing would happen."

Halsey, who was diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022, continued, "I don't know man. I almost lost my life. I am not gonna do anything that doesn't make me happy anymore. I can't spiritually afford it." The Grammy-nominated artist added that while she was initially excited to return to music amid her recovery, the response to "Lucky" has made her regret that choice.

"When I got sick," they continued, "all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don't even know what this is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back."

(Photo: Halsey attends a special screening of 'Monkey Man' presented by Universal Pictures on April 02, 2024 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. - Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Halsey recently marked her return to the music scene with her new single "The End," which paints a picture of her lengthy health struggles. "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain," she sings, adding later in the song, "When I met you, I said I would never die / But the joke was always mine 'cause I'm racing against time."

In "Lucky," Halsey touches on the same experience while referencing Britney Spears' 2000 song "Lucky" and the themes of fame being more than glitz and glam. "I shaved my head four times because I wanted to / And then I did it one more time 'cause I got sick," they sing in the song.