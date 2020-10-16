Halsey 'Making Peace' With Herself by Soaking up Sunshine in Bikini Video on Instagram

✖

After appearing on the cover of Time this week, singer Halsey flew off to Turkey for a brief break from reality. The "Be Kind" singer appears to be enjoying the trip, sharing a new bikini video on Instagram Thursday. This week, Budweiser also introduced Halsey as the star of its new "Be a King" ad campaign, which tracks her transformation from Ashley Frangipane to hitmaker Halsey.

The Thursday Instagram video has been viewed over 5 million times and shows the 26-year-old singer dancing on a boat. "Making peace with myself or something," she wrote in the simple caption. While she did not tag a location for the post, it was likely taken during her Turkey trip. On Wednesday, she shared several photos from the country, adding the caption "saçmalama," which means "don't be silly" in Turkish.

Earlier in the week, Halsey took a picture with a beautiful dog, who is actually a social media star in Istanbul. "People call Rocky as the muhtar [local head] of Kuzguncuk. They come here especially for him to take pictures," the dog's owner, Hayal Dogan, told Hurriyet Daily News. "I saw the photo Halsey uploaded on her social media account. She came here from the U.S. and posed with Rocky. Happy but surprised."

Between these vacation posts, Halsey shared a preview of her new campaign with Budweiser. The partnership includes a new commercial, as well as limited-edition merchandise available on her website. The merch includes lines from the spoken-word poetry performed in the commercial, which acts as a two-minute recap of her career. "Budweiser views being a king as a mindset, and I was honored that they choose me to break down the gender association of the word 'King' and allow me to tell my story," Halsey said in a statement to Billboard. Sales from the merch will go to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Halsey was also featured in Time this week as one of the magazine's "Next Generation Leaders." She was singled out for her activism, which includes support for Planned Parenthood and the Black Lives Matter movement and taking part in a discussion with Sen. Bernie Sanders on motivating young people to vote. The magazine also included Halsey on its list of 100 Most Influential People for 2020.

"Supremely honored to appear on the cover of [Time]," Halsey wrote on Instagram last week, alongside her cover. "And eternally grateful to bear witness to an incredible generation that amazes me every single day with their unbridled passion for making this world a better place."