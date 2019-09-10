Halsey Steals the Show at DKNY Party With Stunning Dress

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, with dozens of stars heading to the Big Apple to take in the five days of shows and various events. On Monday, Sept. 9, Halsey attended DKNY’s 30th birthday party, which she performed at.

For the party, the singer wore a slinky black dress by the brand that featured spaghetti straps, large side slits and laces that held the whole thing together. Halsey accessorized with a simple pair of silver earrings, strappy black heels and a short black bob hairstyle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Other guests included Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kehlani and Cara Delevingne.

During the event, Halsey performed hits including “Without Me” and “Bad at Love.” The 24-year-old also likely performed her new single “Graveyard,” which is due out on Friday, Sept. 13. The song follows the star’s latest release, “Nightmare,” which marks a venture into more of a rock sound compared to her previous work.

In addition to performing, Halsey is also the face of DKNY’s latest campaign, which celebrates 30 years of the brand.

“DKNY is the spirit of New York. It’s diversity and drive. It’s hard work and a pinch of destiny,” Halsey said in a statement, via Just Jared. “They say if a bee strays too far from its hive, it will die. DKNY keeps my home in my heart, and the magic in my mind. It’s an honor to be a part of their 30th birthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DKNY (@dkny) on Aug 19, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

In a video for the campaign, Halsey reflected on her time living in New York City.

“I was living in Brooklyn and I was living with people who were painters, or they were rappers, they were glass blowers,” she recalled. “We were all hopping from couch to couch, studio to studio. I was surrounded by all these amazing artists, but I was really just a wallflower. I was just watching everybody else do their thing. It was like everyone else had it figured out but me. I was like a jack of all trades, master of none.”

She eventually found her path when she realized that her given name, Ashley, could be rearranged to form the name Halsey.

“I just started thinking to myself, I was like, ‘Halsey?’” she said. “And then it clicked, and I realized that it was just the same letters of my name, rearranged. So there was some voice in the back of my head that was saying, ‘That’s you. That’s you, that’s your identity, that’s your name. You answer to that.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin