CMT Music Awards Adds Additional Performers Including Shania Twain, Brooks & Dunn

The CMT Music Awards has announced a number of additional performers for the upcoming show, adding Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt and Shania Twain to the lineup. Barrett, Allen, Ballerini, Combs, Wallen and Hunt are all nominated for awards this year, and Twain's performance will be her first appearance on the CMT Music Awards stage since 2011.

Along with solo performances from Barrett, Wallen, Hunt and Twain, the show will now include collaborations between Allen and Cyrus, who will likely perform their duet "This Is Us," Ballerini and Halsey, who collaborated on "The Other Girl," and Combs and Brooks & Dunn, who previously teamed up to record a cover of Brooks & Dunn's "Brand New Man." The artists will join previously announced performers Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris. Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning will perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage at varying points throughout the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CMT (@cmt) on Oct 13, 2020 at 11:10am PDT

The show will be hosted by Brown and Sarah Hyland, both of whom will be helming the evening for the first time. Two additional hosts will be announced closer to the event's air date this month.

"The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate," Brown previously said in a statement. "I have so many great memories of the show-from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage. I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year."

Hyland added, "I’m so excited to be co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards this year! Fans are the backbone of music and art; without them we would never be able to do what we love. I can’t wait to see what happens at this year's show and who the fans vote for. Congratulations to all the nominees!"

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The show will take place in a new format and will feature outdoor performances "in and around" Nashville. It will air on CMT with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. Fan voting is now open at vote.cmt.com and continues until Monday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. ET.