Halsey Drops Millions to Buy One Direction Member's Massive Home

✖

Halsey is treating herself in 2021. The “Without Me” singer recently shelled out $10 million for a five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion in Calabasas, California that once belonged to former One Direction member Liam Payne. According to TMZ, the singer paid a total of $10,161,150 for the mansion, which is tucked away in the hills above Malibu.

Spanning 9,659 square-feet spread over 4.75 acres, the massive home boasts plenty of amenities, including a home theater, a giant library perfect for quiet nights, a recording studio, formal living and dining rooms, a second-floor gallery, and a gourmet kitchen. Outside, Halsey will be able to cool down in the picturesque pool. The property also includes a koi pond, waterfalls, gardens, and a win cellar.

Halsey Buys Liam Payne's Calabasas Pad for $10.1 Million https://t.co/EjW0Hrze2M — TMZ (@TMZ) January 20, 2021

The Dirt reports that Payne purchased the home in 2015 for $10 million. He put the property on the market about three years ago, initially asking $14 million. He later dropped the price to $13 million and eventually $10.5 million. Payne had also rented out the sanctuary area for $40,000-$50,000 monthly.

Although the luxurious new home comes with a hefty price tag of $10 million, that’s only a slim check for the singer, who boasts a $16 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The singer and song writer collected the massive net worth thanks to her musical history. After beginning to write songs at the age of 17, she signed a recording contract with Astralwerks in 2014, releasing her first EP, Room 43, later that year. She went on to release Badlands just a year later, with Hopeless Fountain following in 2017. The success of her music career has led to her multi-million-dollar net worth, which Halsey has used to purchase multiple homes over the years. In 2017, she purchased a $2.2 million Hollywood Hills home, which she sold in March 2020 for $2.3 million. In 2019, she purchased a 2,200 square foot home in Sherman Oaks for $2.4 million.

Her new pad comes after she asked a Los Angeles in late December 2020 for a permanent restraining order against her alleged stalker. Halsey urged the court to issue a restraining order for her "protection so that Respondent is ordered to stay away from me, my home and my workplaces if and when he is released from custody." The singer previously filed for an emergency restraining order in October following an incident where she claims the person in question smashed a guitar in her neighbor's yard after not being able to reach her. Her new home is now equipped with security, as it is gated and has a guard house.