Halsey Dealing With Terrifying Alleged Stalker, Asks for Order of Protection

Halsey is in the courts again and this time, she's asking a Los Angeles judge for a permanent restraining order against her alleged stalker. The singer previously filed for an emergency restraining order in October following an incident where she claims, the person in question smashed a guitar in her neighbor's yard after not being able to reach her.

Usually, most celebrities will submit their statements describing the incidents in writing for the courts. But in her latest plea, obtained by the Blast, the singer says she's willing to face the respondent and testify in person as a witness if the judge requires it.

In Halsey's words, she urges "this Court to issue a restraining order for my protection so that Respondent is ordered to stay away from me, my home and my workplaces if and when he is released from custody." She claims her alleged stalker is currently in federal custody on assault charges and has been previously convicted and served time for stalking.

She went on to share that she knows the alleged stalker has tried to make contact with her at least 4 to 5 times between the months of September and October. The obsessed fan has also left a notebook with handwritten statements either about the singer or directed to her -- even some threatening the lives of others. “I’ll kill everyone in THIS CITY for you. Do you understand," was one of the messages the alleged stalker left for the singer inside the book.

Halsey claims she has never personally known him, certifying she has never worked, in any capacity, with the person in question. She asserts she has never invited him to her home or workplace. It's unknown if he's ever attended any of her live shows or personal appearances that have been open to the public. However, though she's clearly gone through a tough time, she does advocate for the mental health of the man. “I hope that Respondent can get the help he needs to deal with his personal and/or psychological issues," she says in the declaration.

In the temporary restraining order, the alleged stalker was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the singer, her home, and any location where she's scheduled to perform.

The hearing to determine whether Halsey's plea will be granted will take place next week.