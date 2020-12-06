Halsey's Colorful Car Selfies Have Her Fans Swooning

Halsey never fails to impress when it comes to selfies. The 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, share a trio of bright selfies via Instagram on Saturday. In the shots, the "Without Me" and "Graveyard" singer sits in a car buckled in. She dons a multi-colored wig that features flashes of blues, greens and purples (with eye makeup to match). She also sucks on a yellow lollipop, turning her tongue yellow in the images.

On Instagram, she captioned the gallery, "nothing will ever be the same." It racked up more than 2.1 million likes with countless flattering comments. That love spread over to Twitter, where the pictures wowed fans. Admirers called her beautiful and praised the unique look she pulled off. Scroll through to see the photos in question and some of the best fan reactions on Twitter.