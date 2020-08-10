Halsey's Best Instagram Bikini Photos of All-Time

Halsey won social media over the weekend when she posted a sultry photo of herself wearing a red snake-skin patterned bikini. The image, which was captioned, "snake in the garden," had more than 3 million likes as of Sunday evening, becoming one of her most engaging posts to date. That said, this isn't the only stunning poolside or beach photo she has ever shared.

The New Jersey native, when she's not stealing headlines thanks to her electric photos, has been an advocate for mental health awareness. She continued to make statements on the matter recently following Kanye West's concerning Twitter rant. While many were making jokes about the strange mix of messages he was putting out, Halsey urged everyone to not make jokes, noting that she was "disturbed" at what she saw, "If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence." After previously going through her own bout of mental health battles, Halsey has been an activist in the community, even branching out amid the Black Lives Matter movement, launching The Black Creators Fund initiative to help give financial support and resources to black creators.

All that said, though, Halsey has remained as active as ever on social media. Over the years, she has stunned her fans with some of her bikini photos. Here's a look at some of the most notable ones she has ever shared.