Halsey's 'Snake in the Garden' Bikini Photos Have Twitter Fawning

Halsey's Instagram feed has been spicing up quarantine for all her fans, and her latest uploads are no different. The "Eastside" and "You Should Be Sad" singer posted a set on bikini snaps on Saturday from what is presumably her backyard. She lounges in a pool chair while wearing a red bikini with a red snakeskin pattern. She also sports a pair of gold sunglasses with red lenses. She captioned the image with "snake in the garden" alongside a rose emoji.

This summer snapshot drove her Instagram followers wild and racked up more than 3 million likes. That enthusiasm spilled over to Twitter, with tons of fan accounts sharing the photoset. Halsey fans shared loads of glowing comments about her in the stills, including just how much of a fitness inspiration she was to them. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to Halsey's "snake in the garden" photos.