Halsey's 'Snake in the Garden' Bikini Photos Have Twitter Fawning
Halsey's Instagram feed has been spicing up quarantine for all her fans, and her latest uploads are no different. The "Eastside" and "You Should Be Sad" singer posted a set on bikini snaps on Saturday from what is presumably her backyard. She lounges in a pool chair while wearing a red bikini with a red snakeskin pattern. She also sports a pair of gold sunglasses with red lenses. She captioned the image with "snake in the garden" alongside a rose emoji.
This summer snapshot drove her Instagram followers wild and racked up more than 3 million likes. That enthusiasm spilled over to Twitter, with tons of fan accounts sharing the photoset. Halsey fans shared loads of glowing comments about her in the stills, including just how much of a fitness inspiration she was to them. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to Halsey's "snake in the garden" photos.
Halsey 😍 pic.twitter.com/XkKjMxZbFX— DAILY CELEBZ (@beautifulcelebz) August 8, 2020
Amazingly Beautiful Good Grief Wow 🥰💖— Jeffrey (@keg_dogg) August 9, 2020
absolutely body goals 😔 https://t.co/Y1eceO8lVh— serene bean (@midwestfvckup) August 8, 2020
AHAKAIDHDHEJWJSKWKSBBDJSJS DBDKSJSJDDJDHDJEJE https://t.co/IkaIhbblht— nely⁷ (@bangrycan) August 9, 2020
how dare she be this perfect 🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/brYGf4sgVH— 𝔀𝓱𝓸𝓻𝓾𝓼 (@srrewa) August 8, 2020
Halsey’s duality— мιηα⁷ ˢᵗᵘᵈʸⁱⁿᵍ (@kingtancastle) August 8, 2020
Yesterday Today pic.twitter.com/6MDhjZiI58
still wondering why and how I'm straight being an halsey stan.... pic.twitter.com/5hDs0sfiSM— beck🦋🍓₇▽ (@hashlsey) August 8, 2020
ma’am🥵 https://t.co/K5wd4bmX8n— kitten⁷ (@kinkyjiminssi) August 8, 2020
Aphrodite who ? Have you heard of Ashley https://t.co/HZcHEJ6UBW— Amira 𓍼²⁴ʰ𓍯 ☾ ~ D-59 until Bumie’s return~ (@Skeleton_Fl0wer) August 9, 2020