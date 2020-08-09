Halsey Scorched Instagram With These July Snaps

Halsey is one of Instagram's top accounts, and her posts justify it. The 25-year-old singer put loads of work into her Instagram, doing everything from elaborate cosplay to raw selfies to sharing social justice information. In July, she shared plenty of snaps, all of which were stylish and eye-grabbing.

Halsey shared photos of herself modeling colorfully-designed bikinis, promoting ice cream while donning pink hair, wearing glasses (a rare occurrence) and even wearing nothing at all. The "Eastside" singer's 20.6 million followers on the platform dished out 10s of millions of likes in July alone for these pictures and more. Scroll through to see seven of her best photos from July.