Halsey Scorched Instagram With These July Snaps
Halsey is one of Instagram's top accounts, and her posts justify it. The 25-year-old singer put loads of work into her Instagram, doing everything from elaborate cosplay to raw selfies to sharing social justice information. In July, she shared plenty of snaps, all of which were stylish and eye-grabbing.
Halsey shared photos of herself modeling colorfully-designed bikinis, promoting ice cream while donning pink hair, wearing glasses (a rare occurrence) and even wearing nothing at all. The "Eastside" singer's 20.6 million followers on the platform dished out 10s of millions of likes in July alone for these pictures and more. Scroll through to see seven of her best photos from July.
July 9
July 12
July 15
🌸🌺🌸 @Magnum Ice Cream and I are so excited to bring you a very special, one off acoustic #TrueToPleasure performance. Join me on my YouTube this Thursday at 9am PST / 5pm GMT where I’ll be sharing my biggest pleasure with you all, playing music. This performance will only be available for 30mins, so don’t miss it! We are also encouraging donations to @GLSEN, an organization that provides LGBTQ students with an educational environment free from judgement and harassment. @Magnum Ice Cream has pledged $50,000. Can’t wait to see you all then! 🌸🌺🌸
July 21
July 24
July 25
July 26
