ABBA Legend Weds Again at Age 79: Congrats to Björn Ulvaeus

Abba legend Björn Ulvaeus is hearing wedding bells! The 79-year-old pop singer has wed again, according to the BBC, marrying his partner Christina Sas in a ceremony hosted by the comedian Sandi Toksvig.

"Today on the 21st of September 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark," read a post on Ulvaeus' Instagram page. "They met in Nurnberg in 2021 in connection with the release of Abba's last album Voyage and started dating in the spring of 2022." Ulvaeus and Sas' wedding was held in Copenhagen, with close friends and family in attendance.

Ulvaeus is most well known for being a member of iconinc Swedish pop group Abba. This year the group celebrated the 50th anniversary of their Eurovision Song Contest winning performance of the song "Waterloo." Abba was initially comprised of two couples: Ulvaeus and Agnetha Faltskog, and Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

The Swedish musician married Fältskog in 1971, and the pair share two children: Linda, 49, and Peter, 44. Ulvaeus and Fältskog divorced in 1980. Ulvaeus went on to marry Lena Kallersjo in 1981. They divorced in 2022.

Notably, Andersson and Lyngstad also divorced, in 1981, a year before Abba split. As noted, the group reunited in 2021 for a final album, but split up for good afterwards.