Halloween 2020: Best Celebrity Costumes

Halloween is very different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities are still trying to have some fun with the holiday, creating intricate Halloween costumes, even if they cannot go out Trick-or-Treating. Talk show hosts came up with creative ways to impress fans, with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest dressing up as Schitt's Creek characters while Tamron Hall dressed as Diana Ross for the Halloween episode of her show. Paris Hilton went overboard, showing seven different costumes on Instagram.

This year, Halloween falls on a Saturday night. There will be a full moon, which will appear as a rare "blue moon." The Gregorian calendar matched up with the lunar cycle this year, meaning the Harvest Moon rose on Oct. 1 and October 2020 would get a second full moon. When that happens, we get to see a blue moon, and that rarely happens on Halloween. A full moon only comes on Halloween once every 18 or 19 years. The next Halloween full moon will be in 2039. Perhaps this year's unique event will inspire some great celebrity costumes, even if they cannot show them off at big parties. Here's a look at what they have come up with so far.