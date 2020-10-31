Halloween 2020: Best Celebrity Costumes
Halloween is very different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities are still trying to have some fun with the holiday, creating intricate Halloween costumes, even if they cannot go out Trick-or-Treating. Talk show hosts came up with creative ways to impress fans, with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest dressing up as Schitt's Creek characters while Tamron Hall dressed as Diana Ross for the Halloween episode of her show. Paris Hilton went overboard, showing seven different costumes on Instagram.
This year, Halloween falls on a Saturday night. There will be a full moon, which will appear as a rare "blue moon." The Gregorian calendar matched up with the lunar cycle this year, meaning the Harvest Moon rose on Oct. 1 and October 2020 would get a second full moon. When that happens, we get to see a blue moon, and that rarely happens on Halloween. A full moon only comes on Halloween once every 18 or 19 years. The next Halloween full moon will be in 2039. Perhaps this year's unique event will inspire some great celebrity costumes, even if they cannot show them off at big parties. Here's a look at what they have come up with so far.
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore several different costumes during the week, including characters from Schitt's Creek. They later showed off their own Tiger King-inspired costumes, with Ripa willingly dressing as Joe Exotic, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill Carole Baskin.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton let Halloween completely take over her Instagram account. She posted photos of several different costumes, from a "hot ghost" to a waitress. She also shared several photos from past Halloweens.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen's team helped her create an intricate ballerina look for her Halloween-at-home. Her husband, singer John Legend, dressed as Spider-Man, who is not usually known for hanging out with ballerinas. Teigen also shared an adorable photo of herself with son Miles, 2.
Tamron Hall
During the Tamron Hall Show's Halloween episode, the host transformed herself into Diana Ross. She wore outfits corresponding to many of the "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" singer's best-known eras.
prevnext
Vanessa Hudgens
The second the calendar turned from September to October, Vanessa Hudgens went into Halloween mode, posting dozens of pictures in different costumes. For Halloween eve, Hudgens dressed in a bridge red dress and posed atop a disco ball.
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger honored "major heroes" by dressing up as a nurse, while her dog was dressed as a firefighter. "Mav and I are channeling major heroes this Halloween," she wrote.
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks showed her love for The Big Lewbowski. She dressed as Mrs. Bunny Lebowski, the character played by Tara Reid in the Coen Brothers' comedy classic.
Heidi Klum
No list of celebrity Halloween costumes is complete without Heidi Klum. Although the America's Got Talent judge will not be able to have her big Halloween party, Klum and her team are still planning to create an outrageous and intricate costume. Klum shared some hints on her Instagram page, but she is not likely to show off the entire costume until Halloween.