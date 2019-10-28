Halloween 2019: Best Celebrity Costumes

Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, so celebrities have had an extended lead time on building up the best costumes of the year before the holiday itself. Celebrity Instagram pages have been flooded with elaborate costumes, showing off what creative minds can come up with. We have already seen some of the best costumes of the year so far.

Over the weekend, fans saw Jessica Biel dress up as Justin Timberlake, and her husband ended up being her microphone. New couple Halsey and Evan Peters made their red carpet debut as Sonny and Cher, while Lisa Rinna dressed as Jennifer Lopez. Demi Lovato got in the real spirit of Halloween with an elaborate Pennywise costume.

Of course, no “best of” Halloween picks would be complete without Heidi Klum’s over-the-top costumes. While her own party has not happened yet, she did wear an intricate costume at Paris Hilton’s party.

Scroll on for a look at some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes for 2019.

Lisa Rinna

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna had jaws dropping with her Jennifer Lopez look at the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 25. She wore a replica of Lopez’s famous 2000 Grammys Versace dress, made by Yandy Costumes. Rinna shared photos of herself in the dress on Instagram, along with a video of herself dancing to “Jenny from the Block” in the costume.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz were covered from head to toe in glitter at Paris Hilton’s Halloween party. “FIREWORKS,” Klum wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of the unique look. Klum and Kaulitz both changed their hair color sto neon green for the night.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato dressed as a female version of Pennywise, the evil clown from Stephen King’s It. The singer showed off the intricate costume, complete with a red balloon, at the HYDE Club’s Halloween party. To complete the look, Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, dressed as Georgie, the younger brother of Bill Denbrough who is murdered.

Halsey and Evan Peters

American Horror Story star Evan Peters and singer Halsey dressed as Sonny Bono and Cher to the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration. It served as the red carpet debut for the couple. Halsey also dressed as Marilyn Manson at her own Halloween party, while Peters dressed as a fan of the group Insane Clown Posse.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake also attended the Casamigos Halloween party. Biel dressed as *NSYNC-era Timberlake, complete with a curly blonde wig and a blue jumpsuit. Timberlake was dressed as a giant microphone. Biel’s friends also dressed as *NSYNC members so there was a surprise “reunion.”

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne was spotted at Paris Hilton’s party, wearing intricate make-up to look like a creepy doll with blue pigtails. “I had so much fun last night at [Paris Hilton’s] Halloween party!! What do you guys think of my costume?” Osbourne wrote on Instagram.

“Yep. This face definitely makes me feel like I wanna punch it,” her brother, Jack Osbourne, joked.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union hilariously dressed up as her Bring It On character, almost 20 years after the movie came out. She was joined by her daughter, 11-month-old Kaavia James, who worte her own mini Clovers cheerleader costume. “Brought It. #CaliforniaLove,” Union wrote in the caption. She also shared a video of the two in the costumes, with the famous “Brr… It’s cold in here” cheer.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale dressed up as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. She shared a photo of herself wearing the costume in a convenience store with friend Jonathan Voluck, who wore an Elton John costume. Of course, Hempburn didn’t wear super tall heels like the ones Beckinsale donned in the photo.